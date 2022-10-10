Live Oak Private Wealth LLC Grows Position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Live Oak Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,651 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,953 shares during the period. Abbott Laboratories makes up 1.7% of Live Oak Private Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $7,894,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the first quarter worth $3,068,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 1.4% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,925,091 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $464,574,000 after purchasing an additional 53,181 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 0.5% during the first quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 23,596 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $2,793,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 6.9% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC now owns 7,706 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $912,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Cubed Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 9.4% during the second quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 9,335 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares in the last quarter. 73.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Robert B. Ford sold 102,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.10, for a total value of $10,764,867.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 142,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,931,662.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Fernando Mateus sold 2,457 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.05, for a total value of $267,935.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,581,552.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert B. Ford sold 102,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.10, for a total transaction of $10,764,867.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 142,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,931,662.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 204,788 shares of company stock worth $21,776,756 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

ABT stock traded down $0.73 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $101.06. 211,628 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,492,796. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $105.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.13. The company has a market cap of $176.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.71. Abbott Laboratories has a 1-year low of $96.67 and a 1-year high of $142.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.01.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $11.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.37 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 18.78% and a return on equity of 29.38%. Abbott Laboratories’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.17 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 14th will be given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.25%.

ABT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $136.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $142.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories to $112.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Abbott Laboratories has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.46.

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

