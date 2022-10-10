Live Oak Private Wealth LLC Grows Stake in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL)

Live Oak Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL – Get Rating) by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,797 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the period. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Markel were worth $3,617,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in Markel by 1.8% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 514 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $758,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Security Asset Management grew its position in Markel by 0.4% in the first quarter. Security Asset Management now owns 2,829 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,173,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Markel by 0.4% in the second quarter. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,676 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,461,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its stake in Markel by 37.1% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 48 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in Markel by 4.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 339 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.56% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Markel from $1,500.00 to $1,300.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Markel from $1,650.00 to $1,600.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Markel from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,450.00.

Insider Activity

Markel Stock Up 1.3 %

In related news, Director A. Lynne Puckett acquired 48 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1,196.54 per share, with a total value of $57,433.92. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,044,579.42. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other Markel news, Director A. Lynne Puckett purchased 48 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1,196.54 per share, with a total value of $57,433.92. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 873 shares in the company, valued at $1,044,579.42. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Thomas Sinnickson Gayner purchased 50 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1,202.46 per share, for a total transaction of $60,123.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 42,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,595,909.42. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have purchased 181 shares of company stock valued at $218,307 over the last ninety days. 1.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE MKL traded up $15.26 on Monday, hitting $1,167.14. The stock had a trading volume of 1,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,150. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1,186.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,299.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. Markel Co. has a 52-week low of $1,064.09 and a 52-week high of $1,519.24. The stock has a market cap of $15.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 662.56 and a beta of 0.73.

Markel (NYSE:MKL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported $13.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $21.43 by ($7.65). The company had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.29 billion. Markel had a net margin of 0.83% and a return on equity of 6.03%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $19.14 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Markel Co. will post 67.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Markel Profile

Markel Corporation, a diverse financial holding company, markets and underwrites specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. Its Insurance segment offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

Featured Articles

