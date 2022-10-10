Live Oak Private Wealth LLC Increases Stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Live Oak Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,828 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 691 shares during the period. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $5,624,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PrairieView Partners LLC raised its holdings in Mastercard by 58.2% in the 1st quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 87 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Cordant Inc. bought a new position in Mastercard in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Urban Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Mastercard in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new position in Mastercard in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. raised its holdings in Mastercard by 419.2% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 135 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.10% of the company’s stock.
Mastercard Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE MA traded down $2.84 during trading on Monday, reaching $292.13. 59,575 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,613,391. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $327.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $337.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $282.31 billion, a PE ratio of 29.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.08. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52-week low of $281.69 and a 52-week high of $399.92.
Mastercard Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 9th. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 19.86%.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.00, for a total value of $1,800,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,660,280. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several brokerages have commented on MA. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $457.00 to $441.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $357.00 to $298.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $450.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of Mastercard from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $385.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $472.00 price target on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Friday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $410.74.
Mastercard Profile
Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Mastercard (MA)
- Levi Strauss Is A Good Fit Despite Headwinds
- Tesla Stock Predictions: Is Tesla’s Slide Worth a Second Glance?
- Hormel Foods is More than Just Spam
- Clorox Pandemic Gains Have Been Bleached, Time to Get Back In?
- Could the Crash of the Pound Cause the Fed to Blink on Rates?
Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.