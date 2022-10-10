Live Oak Private Wealth LLC Invests $628,000 in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Live Oak Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 12,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $628,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHO. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $20,112,000. HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $919,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 289,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,713,000 after acquiring an additional 6,265 shares in the last quarter. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $9,089,000. Finally, ETF Store Inc. bought a new position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $6,582,000.

Shares of SCHO traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $48.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,930,359. The company’s 50-day moving average is $48.75 and its 200-day moving average is $49.09. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 52-week low of $48.14 and a 52-week high of $51.16.

