Live Oak Private Wealth LLC Raises Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Live Oak Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 140,621 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 6,009 shares during the period. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $5,261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in INTC. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Intel during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Intel in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 2,835.0% in the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 587 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 567 shares during the period. Apeiron RIA LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.52% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $45.00 price objective on Intel in a report on Monday, August 1st. Susquehanna cut their target price on Intel from $42.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Robert W. Baird cut Intel from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Intel from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Intel from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intel has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.16.

Intel Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of INTC traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $25.38. The company had a trading volume of 1,846,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,770,160. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $31.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.75. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $25.65 and a 52 week high of $56.28. The company has a market capitalization of $104.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.73.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The chip maker reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.40). Intel had a return on equity of 16.65% and a net margin of 26.03%. The firm had revenue of $15.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.28 earnings per share. Intel’s revenue was down 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 2.24 EPS for the current year.

Intel Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 7th will be issued a $0.365 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 4th. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.75%. Intel’s payout ratio is currently 31.26%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 14,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $33.86 per share, for a total transaction of $501,128.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 77,216 shares in the company, valued at $2,614,533.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Intel

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

