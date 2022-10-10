Live Oak Private Wealth LLC Sells 159 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Live Oak Private Wealth LLC trimmed its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,499 shares of the company’s stock after selling 159 shares during the period. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $738,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. PFS Investments Inc. raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 624,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,494,000 after purchasing an additional 48,036 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 1st quarter worth $428,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 25,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,049,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. MCIA Inc raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 41.9% during the 1st quarter. MCIA Inc now owns 79,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,317,000 after purchasing an additional 23,398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $656,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Performance

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF stock traded down $0.81 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $129.34. 301,996 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,012,663. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $141.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $143.85. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a twelve month low of $127.08 and a twelve month high of $164.90.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

