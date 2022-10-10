LOCGame Hits Market Capitalization of $689,131.26 (LOCG)

LOCGame (LOCG) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on October 10th. Over the last seven days, LOCGame has traded down 3.3% against the U.S. dollar. LOCGame has a total market cap of $689,131.26 and approximately $42,048.00 worth of LOCGame was traded on exchanges in the last day. One LOCGame token can now be purchased for about $0.0137 or 0.00000072 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

LOCGame Token Profile

LOCGame’s genesis date was February 1st, 2021. LOCGame’s total supply is 148,053,144 tokens and its circulating supply is 50,209,206 tokens. LOCGame’s official Twitter account is @locgameio and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for LOCGame is https://reddit.com/r/locgame. LOCGame’s official message board is medium.com/locgame. The official website for LOCGame is locgame.io.

LOCGame Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “LOCGame (LOCG) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. LOCGame has a current supply of 148,053,144.44444445 with 50,209,206.31929345 in circulation. The last known price of LOCGame is 0.01376038 USD and is up 3.03 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $32,983.36 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://locgame.io.”

