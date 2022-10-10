Lossless Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $150,402.00 (LSS)

Lossless (LSS) traded 1.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on October 10th. One Lossless token can currently be bought for $0.19 or 0.00000988 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Lossless has traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Lossless has a market cap of $10.57 million and $150,402.00 worth of Lossless was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00003149 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000665 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00010887 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000084 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069849 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10678195 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00010195 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Lossless Token Profile

Lossless launched on May 27th, 2021. Lossless’ total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 55,572,672 tokens. The Reddit community for Lossless is https://reddit.com/r/losslesstoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Lossless’ official Twitter account is @losslessdefi and its Facebook page is accessible here. Lossless’ official message board is losslessdefi.medium.com. Lossless’ official website is lossless.io.

Lossless Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Lossless (LSS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Lossless has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 55,572,671.93636364 in circulation. The last known price of Lossless is 0.19269863 USD and is up 4.80 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 22 active market(s) with $167,118.27 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://lossless.io.”

