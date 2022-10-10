LSL Property Services (LON:LSL) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $238.00

LSL Property Services plc (LON:LSL – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 238 ($2.88) and last traded at GBX 242 ($2.92), with a volume of 16510 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 248 ($3.00).

LSL Property Services Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.53, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 318.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 344.41. The firm has a market capitalization of £251.64 million and a PE ratio of 562.79.

Get LSL Property Services alerts:

LSL Property Services Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 11th were paid a GBX 4 ($0.05) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. LSL Property Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.51%.

Insider Transactions at LSL Property Services

LSL Property Services Company Profile

In other news, insider Adam Castleton sold 73,244 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 335 ($4.05), for a total transaction of £245,367.40 ($296,480.67). In related news, insider David Stewart bought 7,820 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 316 ($3.82) per share, for a total transaction of £24,711.20 ($29,858.87). Also, insider Adam Castleton sold 73,244 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 335 ($4.05), for a total transaction of £245,367.40 ($296,480.67).

(Get Rating)

LSL Property Services plc provides services to mortgage intermediaries, specialist mortgage and insurance advice to estate agency and new build customers, and valuation services to mortgage lenders in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Financial Services, Surveying and Valuation Services, and Estate Agency.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for LSL Property Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LSL Property Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.