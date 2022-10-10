Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) Shares Acquired by Covenant Partners LLC

Covenant Partners LLC raised its stake in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,064 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. Covenant Partners LLC’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $835,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LULU. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 440.9% during the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 119 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. 81.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LULU has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $396.00 to $464.00 in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $435.00 to $446.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Lululemon Athletica to a “hold” rating and set a $300.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, June 24th. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $420.00 to $402.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $365.00 to $383.00 in a report on Friday, September 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $403.69.

Insider Activity

Lululemon Athletica Stock Down 1.9 %

In related news, Director Kathryn Henry sold 189 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.80, for a total value of $66,490.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,102 shares in the company, valued at $1,443,083.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Lululemon Athletica stock traded down $5.54 on Monday, hitting $292.68. 10,067 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,486,973. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $317.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $315.68. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 12-month low of $251.51 and a 12-month high of $485.83. The company has a market cap of $37.32 billion, a PE ratio of 34.92, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.27.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The apparel retailer reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.34. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 15.60% and a return on equity of 40.95%. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.65 EPS. Lululemon Athletica’s revenue was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 9.87 EPS for the current year.

Lululemon Athletica Profile

(Get Rating)

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

Further Reading

