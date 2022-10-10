LunchMoney Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $82,967.32 (LMY)

LunchMoney (LMY) traded 28.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on October 10th. One LunchMoney token can now be bought for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, LunchMoney has traded up 18.7% against the US dollar. LunchMoney has a total market capitalization of $82,967.32 and approximately $2.00 worth of LunchMoney was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00003152 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000631 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00010782 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000085 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068982 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10545625 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00010195 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

About LunchMoney

LunchMoney launched on January 7th, 2019. LunchMoney’s total supply is 189,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 114,445,827 tokens. LunchMoney’s official Twitter account is @lunchtoken. The Reddit community for LunchMoney is https://reddit.com/r/lunchmoney_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for LunchMoney is www.lunchmoney.io. The official message board for LunchMoney is medium.com/@lunchmoney.

LunchMoney Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “LunchMoney (LMY) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. LunchMoney has a current supply of 189,000,000 with 144,797,936.99723125 in circulation. The last known price of LunchMoney is 0.00093439 USD and is up 43.83 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $105.32 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.lunchmoney.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LunchMoney directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LunchMoney should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LunchMoney using one of the exchanges listed above.

