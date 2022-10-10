Luxurious Pro Network Token (LPNT) Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $57.45 Million

Luxurious Pro Network Token (LPNT) traded down 4.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on October 9th. In the last week, Luxurious Pro Network Token has traded 119.1% higher against the US dollar. One Luxurious Pro Network Token token can now be purchased for $1.18 or 0.00006063 BTC on exchanges. Luxurious Pro Network Token has a total market capitalization of $57.45 million and $1.65 million worth of Luxurious Pro Network Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Luxurious Pro Network Token Token Profile

Luxurious Pro Network Token’s launch date was December 15th, 2020. Luxurious Pro Network Token’s total supply is 80,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 48,771,235 tokens. Luxurious Pro Network Token’s official Twitter account is @officiallpnt and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Luxurious Pro Network Token is www.lpntoken.io. The Reddit community for Luxurious Pro Network Token is https://reddit.com/r/lpntokenproo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Luxurious Pro Network Token is blog.lpntoken.io.

Luxurious Pro Network Token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Luxurious Pro Network Token (LPNT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Luxurious Pro Network Token has a current supply of 80,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Luxurious Pro Network Token is 1.22554389 USD and is down -0.85 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $401,218.41 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.lpntoken.io/.”

