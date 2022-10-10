LVZ Inc. Boosts Stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

LVZ Inc. grew its position in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 9.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,951 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. LVZ Inc.’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $432,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new position in General Dynamics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in General Dynamics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.16% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on GD. Cowen set a $260.00 price objective on General Dynamics in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on General Dynamics from $256.00 to $249.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on General Dynamics in a research report on Monday, August 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $275.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $263.14.

In related news, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 71,461 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.05, for a total value of $16,225,220.05. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 781,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $177,360,561.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE GD traded up $1.26 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $224.94. 8,542 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,325,037. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $229.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $228.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.92, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.40. General Dynamics Co. has a one year low of $188.64 and a one year high of $254.99.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The aerospace company reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.72 by $0.03. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 19.25% and a net margin of 8.61%. The company had revenue of $9.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.42 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.61 EPS. General Dynamics’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th will be issued a $1.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.64%.

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, charter, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

