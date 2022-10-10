LVZ Inc. Has $2.13 Million Holdings in Timothy Plan International ETF (NYSEARCA:TPIF)

LVZ Inc. reduced its holdings in Timothy Plan International ETF (NYSEARCA:TPIF – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 93,447 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,321 shares during the quarter. Timothy Plan International ETF makes up approximately 0.4% of LVZ Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. LVZ Inc. owned about 2.97% of Timothy Plan International ETF worth $2,132,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TPIF. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new position in Timothy Plan International ETF during the 1st quarter worth $17,962,000. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Timothy Plan International ETF during the 1st quarter worth $8,622,000. OneAscent Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Timothy Plan International ETF during the 1st quarter worth $6,998,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Timothy Plan International ETF by 58.0% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 105,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,827,000 after buying an additional 38,548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Timothy Plan International ETF during the 1st quarter worth $431,000.

Timothy Plan International ETF Stock Down 1.8 %

NYSEARCA:TPIF traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $20.54. 20,800 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,085. The company’s 50 day moving average is $22.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.83. Timothy Plan International ETF has a twelve month low of $20.12 and a twelve month high of $29.66.

