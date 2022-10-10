LVZ Inc. Has $749,000 Holdings in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

LVZ Inc. lifted its holdings in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,114 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 843 shares during the period. LVZ Inc.’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $749,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MPC. MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 32.9% in the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 25,908 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,658,000 after buying an additional 6,412 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,547 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 53,427 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,424,000 after acquiring an additional 877 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $411,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 70,351 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,502,000 after acquiring an additional 7,985 shares during the last quarter. 78.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marathon Petroleum Trading Down 0.5 %

MPC stock traded down $0.57 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $106.27. The stock had a trading volume of 45,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,158,724. The firm has a market cap of $52.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 1-year low of $59.55 and a 1-year high of $114.35. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $98.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.52.

Marathon Petroleum Announces Dividend

Marathon Petroleum ( NYSE:MPC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $10.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.17 by $1.44. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 5.09% and a return on equity of 23.85%. The business had revenue of $54.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. Marathon Petroleum’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 22.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th were issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.68%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MPC shares. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $111.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum to $129.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $117.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research note on Monday, June 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.62.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Suzanne Gagle sold 35,174 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.57, for a total transaction of $3,291,231.18. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 43,996 shares in the company, valued at $4,116,705.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Suzanne Gagle sold 35,174 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.57, for a total transaction of $3,291,231.18. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 43,996 shares in the company, valued at $4,116,705.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Carl Kristopher Hagedorn sold 14,353 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.41, for a total transaction of $1,512,949.73. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $829,892.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

About Marathon Petroleum

(Get Rating)

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

