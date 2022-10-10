LVZ Inc. Increases Stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

LVZ Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 810,166 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,393 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF accounts for about 8.2% of LVZ Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. LVZ Inc. owned about 0.17% of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $48,894,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 5,500.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000.

IVW traded down $0.62 during trading on Monday, reaching $57.75. 119,873 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,266,341. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a one year low of $57.62 and a one year high of $85.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $65.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.81.

About iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

