LVZ Inc. Invests $1.09 Million in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS)

LVZ Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 22,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,089,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the second quarter worth $36,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the first quarter worth $42,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the first quarter worth $48,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the second quarter worth $92,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 447.5% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,933 shares during the period.

Get Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF alerts:

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF stock traded down $1.21 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $48.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 240,934. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a one year low of $46.11 and a one year high of $64.34. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.57.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.