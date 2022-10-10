LVZ Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC)

LVZ Inc. increased its stake in Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC – Get Rating) by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,501 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,928 shares during the period. LVZ Inc.’s holdings in Physicians Realty Trust were worth $305,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DOC. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC increased its position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 49.4% in the fourth quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 10,269 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 3,394 shares during the last quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new position in Physicians Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $305,000. Kraematon Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Physicians Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $682,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management grew its position in Physicians Realty Trust by 273.7% during the fourth quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 10,835 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 7,936 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ibex Wealth Advisors grew its position in Physicians Realty Trust by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors now owns 173,811 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,273,000 after acquiring an additional 2,108 shares during the last quarter. 92.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Physicians Realty Trust news, SVP Bradley D. Page sold 4,330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.12, for a total transaction of $78,459.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 35,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $637,824. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO John T. Thomas sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.15, for a total transaction of $181,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 499,801 shares in the company, valued at $9,071,388.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Bradley D. Page sold 4,330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.12, for a total value of $78,459.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 35,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $637,824. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,330 shares of company stock valued at $617,560 over the last quarter. 0.89% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DOC stock traded down $0.02 on Monday, reaching $13.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 77,394 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,179,424. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.19. Physicians Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $13.77 and a 12-month high of $19.30. The firm has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a PE ratio of 39.80, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 4th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 3rd. Physicians Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 262.86%.

DOC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Physicians Realty Trust from $16.00 to $16.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Physicians Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Physicians Realty Trust from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Colliers Securities cut shares of Physicians Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Physicians Realty Trust from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Physicians Realty Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.77.

Physicians Realty Trust is a self-managed healthcare real estate company organized to acquire, selectively develop, own and manage healthcare properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals and healthcare delivery systems. The Company invests in real estate that is integral to providing high quality healthcare.

