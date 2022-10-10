LYO Credit Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $34.63 Million (LYO)

LYO Credit (LYO) traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on October 10th. During the last week, LYO Credit has traded down 3.1% against the US dollar. One LYO Credit token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.14 or 0.00005934 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. LYO Credit has a total market cap of $34.63 million and $1.65 million worth of LYO Credit was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00003161 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000783 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00010819 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000084 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069758 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10664299 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00010195 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

LYO Credit launched on July 16th, 2021. LYO Credit’s total supply is 250,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 30,343,126 tokens. LYO Credit’s official Twitter account is @lyopayofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for LYO Credit is lyopay.medium.com. LYO Credit’s official website is lyopay.com. The Reddit community for LYO Credit is https://reddit.com/r/lyopay.

According to CryptoCompare, “LYO Credit (LYO) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. LYO Credit has a current supply of 250,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of LYO Credit is 1.16556214 USD and is down -1.26 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 7 active market(s) with $1,984,253.75 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://lyopay.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LYO Credit directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LYO Credit should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LYO Credit using one of the exchanges listed above.

