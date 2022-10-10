LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Shares Purchased by Bourgeon Capital Management LLC

Bourgeon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $175,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,852,225 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,172,226,000 after purchasing an additional 335,124 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,322,280 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,266,977,000 after acquiring an additional 348,169 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,570,084 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,086,816,000 after acquiring an additional 272,372 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 205.3% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,454,483 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $458,010,000 after acquiring an additional 2,995,335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,912,982 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $402,422,000 after acquiring an additional 214,468 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.07% of the company’s stock.

Get LyondellBasell Industries alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LYB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a report on Monday, June 27th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $98.00 to $95.00 in a report on Monday. StockNews.com cut shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $110.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $109.00 to $100.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.65.

LyondellBasell Industries Price Performance

LyondellBasell Industries stock opened at $79.51 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $25.94 billion, a PE ratio of 4.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.26. LyondellBasell Industries has a 52-week low of $71.46 and a 52-week high of $117.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company’s 50 day moving average is $82.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.23.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $5.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.97 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $14.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.70 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 10.19% and a return on equity of 49.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $6.13 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that LyondellBasell Industries will post 15.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LyondellBasell Industries Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 29th were issued a dividend of $1.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 26th. This is a positive change from LyondellBasell Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.99%. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 29.01%.

LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile

(Get Rating)

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LYB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for LyondellBasell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LyondellBasell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.