Lyra (LYRA) Self Reported Market Cap Tops $9.33 Million

Lyra (LYRA) traded up 0.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on October 9th. One Lyra token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000739 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Lyra has traded up 5.7% against the US dollar. Lyra has a total market cap of $9.33 million and $142,611.00 worth of Lyra was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Lyra alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003246 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000618 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00010870 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000080 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069177 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10575480 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00010248 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Lyra Profile

Lyra’s launch date was August 24th, 2021. Lyra’s official Twitter account is @lyrafinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Lyra is www.lyra.finance.

Lyra Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Lyra (LYRA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Lyra has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Lyra is 0.14419016 USD and is down -0.07 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 18 active market(s) with $99,811.62 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.lyra.finance.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lyra directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lyra should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lyra using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Lyra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lyra and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.