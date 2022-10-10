M.T.I Wireless Edge (LON:MWE) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their house stock rating on shares of M.T.I Wireless Edge (LON:MWE – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

M.T.I Wireless Edge Stock Performance

MWE opened at GBX 49 ($0.59) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 2.14. The company has a market cap of £43.29 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,225.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 54.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 59.32. M.T.I Wireless Edge has a fifty-two week low of GBX 43.06 ($0.52) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 84.19 ($1.02).

M.T.I Wireless Edge Company Profile

M.T.I Wireless Edge Ltd. engages in design, development, manufacture, and marketing of antennas and accessories for the civilian and military sectors. The company operates through three divisions: Antennas; Water Control & Management; and Distribution & Professional Consulting Services. It offers dual bands, directional, base station, and omni antennas; vehicular and train antennas; and accessories, including mounting kit and integrated enclosure.

