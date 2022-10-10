M.T.I Wireless Edge (LON:MWE) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their house stock rating on shares of M.T.I Wireless Edge (LON:MWE – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.
M.T.I Wireless Edge Stock Performance
MWE opened at GBX 49 ($0.59) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 2.14. The company has a market cap of £43.29 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,225.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 54.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 59.32. M.T.I Wireless Edge has a fifty-two week low of GBX 43.06 ($0.52) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 84.19 ($1.02).
M.T.I Wireless Edge Company Profile
