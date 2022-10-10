Mahindra & Mahindra (OTCMKTS:MAHMF) Now Covered by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Mahindra & Mahindra (OTCMKTS:MAHMF – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Mahindra & Mahindra Price Performance

MAHMF stock opened at $14.57 on Thursday. Mahindra & Mahindra has a twelve month low of $10.00 and a twelve month high of $16.44. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.38.

Mahindra & Mahindra Company Profile

Mahindra & Mahindra Limited provides mobility products and farm solutions in India and internationally. The company operates through Automotive, Farm Equipment, Financial Services, Hospitality, Real Estate, and Others segments. It offers parts and assemblies for aerospace and defense sectors; passenger and commercial vehicles, trucks, buses, vans, cars, utility vehicles, and electric vehicles; watercrafts; motorcycles, scooters, and mopeds; construction equipment, such as backhoe loaders under the Mahindra EarthMaster brand; and road construction equipment comprising motor graders under the Mahindra RoadMaster brand.

