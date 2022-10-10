Marcus (NYSE:MCS) PT Lowered to $22.00 at Benchmark

Marcus (NYSE:MCS – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Benchmark from $25.00 to $22.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Benchmark currently has a buy rating on the stock.

MCS has been the subject of several other reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Marcus from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. TheStreet raised shares of Marcus from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price target on Marcus from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $24.25.

Get Marcus alerts:

Marcus Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:MCS opened at $14.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $16.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.75. Marcus has a 12-month low of $13.41 and a 12-month high of $22.32.

Marcus Cuts Dividend

Marcus ( NYSE:MCS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.16. Marcus had a negative return on equity of 1.02% and a net margin of 0.35%. The company had revenue of $198.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.66 million. As a group, analysts expect that Marcus will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 25th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 24th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%.

Insider Activity at Marcus

In other Marcus news, VP Thomas F. Kissinger sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.71, for a total value of $221,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 95,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,697,468.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 28.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MCS. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in Marcus by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 17,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 928 shares during the period. Walthausen & Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Marcus by 0.7% in the first quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC now owns 138,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,451,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Marcus by 0.4% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 247,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,659,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Marcus by 24.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC now owns 4,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 962 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its holdings in Marcus by 17.9% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 8,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 1,353 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.23% of the company’s stock.

Marcus Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Marcus Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates movie theatres, and hotels and resorts in the United States. It operates in two segments, Theatres, and Hotels and Resorts. The Theatres segment operates multiscreen motion picture theatres, as well as Funset Boulevard, a family entertainment center.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Marcus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marcus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.