Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Bought by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 40,787 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 172 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $12,867,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MA. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 8,446 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,035,000 after acquiring an additional 659 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its position in shares of Mastercard by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 10,890 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,074,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Sentinel Trust Co. LBA purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $515,000. Intelligent Financial Strategies purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,188,000. Finally, Sendero Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,011,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MA shares. Citigroup dropped their price target on Mastercard from $453.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered Mastercard from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $385.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Mastercard from $450.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Mastercard from $470.00 to $416.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $472.00 price objective on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Friday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $410.74.

Mastercard Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of MA traded down $3.07 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $291.90. 56,758 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,613,391. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52-week low of $281.69 and a 52-week high of $399.92. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $327.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $337.05. The firm has a market cap of $282.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.20. Mastercard had a return on equity of 143.35% and a net margin of 46.49%. The business had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.26 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.95 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is currently 19.86%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.00, for a total value of $1,800,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,723 shares in the company, valued at $5,660,280. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

About Mastercard

(Get Rating)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

See Also

