McGinn Investment Management Inc. Acquires 366 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

McGinn Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,115 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the quarter. Boeing comprises approximately 2.7% of McGinn Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. McGinn Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $3,434,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its position in shares of Boeing by 31.5% in the fourth quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 7,014 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,410,000 after acquiring an additional 1,680 shares during the period. Seeyond increased its stake in shares of Boeing by 344.0% in the fourth quarter. Seeyond now owns 2,309 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $464,000 after buying an additional 1,789 shares during the period. Flputnam Investment Management Co. increased its position in Boeing by 31.5% during the 4th quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 2,254 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the period. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. increased its position in Boeing by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 1,399 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Boeing during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,011,000. Institutional investors own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

BA traded up $1.37 on Monday, reaching $131.16. 92,618 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,283,704. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $152.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $151.44. The Boeing Company has a fifty-two week low of $113.02 and a fifty-two week high of $233.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.88 billion, a PE ratio of -14.90 and a beta of 1.42.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $16.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BA. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Boeing from $215.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Benchmark decreased their price objective on Boeing from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Boeing from $214.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on Boeing from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $218.07.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

