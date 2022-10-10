McGinn Investment Management Inc. Sells 3,800 Shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB)

McGinn Investment Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 138,565 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,800 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft accounts for 1.0% of McGinn Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. McGinn Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft were worth $1,211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of DB. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in the 1st quarter valued at about $475,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 31,522,875 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $394,036,000 after purchasing an additional 1,747,365 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 384.8% during the 1st quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 2,545 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,020 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 65,452 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $572,000 after purchasing an additional 4,981 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000.
Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:DB traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $7.73. The company had a trading volume of 226,623 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,956,919. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. The firm has a market cap of $15.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.99, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.66. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has a one year low of $7.24 and a one year high of $16.70.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of equities analysts have issued reports on DB shares. StockNews.com upgraded Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €11.00 ($11.22) to €10.00 ($10.20) in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €15.00 ($15.31) to €13.00 ($13.27) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.38.
Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Profile
DB Group Services (UK) Limited operates as a subsidiary of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (DB)
- Hormel Foods is More than Just Spam
- Clorox Pandemic Gains Have Been Bleached, Time to Get Back In?
- Could the Crash of the Pound Cause the Fed to Blink on Rates?
- 2 Regional Banks With Sector-Beating Price Performance
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 10/3-10/7
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.