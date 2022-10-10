mdf commerce (OTCMKTS:MECVF) PT Raised to C$4.50

mdf commerce (OTCMKTS:MECVF – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by BMO Capital Markets from C$3.00 to C$4.50 in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.
Separately, National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on shares of mdf commerce from C$3.00 to C$2.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st.
mdf commerce Stock Up 34.7 %
OTCMKTS MECVF opened at $2.18 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.88. mdf commerce has a 1 year low of $1.20 and a 1 year high of $5.26.
About mdf commerce
mdf commerce inc., through its subsidiaries, provides software as a service (SaaS) solutions for consumers and businesses in Canada, the United States, Europe, China, and internationally. The company's SaaS solutions optimizes and accelerates commercial interactions between buyers and sellers. Its solutions include strategic sourcing, ecommerce, supply chain collaboration, and emarketplace.
