mdf commerce (TSE:MDF) Given New C$4.50 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

mdf commerce (TSE:MDF – Get Rating) had its target price increased by BMO Capital Markets from C$3.00 to C$4.50 in a report issued on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Scotiabank boosted their price target on mdf commerce from C$3.00 to C$3.50 in a research note on Thursday. Laurentian lowered their target price on mdf commerce from C$9.00 to C$6.50 in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, National Bankshares lowered their target price on mdf commerce from C$3.00 to C$2.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, mdf commerce currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$7.25.

Get mdf commerce alerts:

mdf commerce Price Performance

Shares of MDF opened at C$2.83 on Thursday. mdf commerce has a 52-week low of C$1.51 and a 52-week high of C$6.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.46, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.81. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$2.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$2.43. The firm has a market cap of C$124.44 million and a PE ratio of -5.06.

mdf commerce Company Profile

mdf commerce inc., through its subsidiaries, provides software as a service (SaaS) solutions for consumers and businesses in Canada, the United States, Europe, China, and internationally. The company's SaaS solutions optimizes and accelerates commercial interactions between buyers and sellers. Its solutions include strategic sourcing, ecommerce, supply chain collaboration, and emarketplace.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for mdf commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for mdf commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.