MDsquare (TMED) Trading Up 247.6% Over Last 7 Days

MDsquare (TMED) traded down 10.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on October 9th. One MDsquare token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. MDsquare has a total market capitalization of $1.12 million and approximately $23,426.00 worth of MDsquare was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, MDsquare has traded 247.6% higher against the dollar.

MDsquare

MDsquare Token Profile

MDsquare was first traded on October 20th, 2018. MDsquare’s total supply is 28,000,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for MDsquare is https://reddit.com/r/mdsquare. MDsquare’s official website is mdsqr.io. MDsquare’s official message board is medium.com/@mdsquare. MDsquare’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

MDsquare Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MDsquare (TMED) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. MDsquare has a current supply of 28,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of MDsquare is 0.000035 USD and is down -3.32 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $27,321.63 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://mdsqr.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MDsquare directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MDsquare should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MDsquare using one of the exchanges listed above.

