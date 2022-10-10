Meanfi Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $26.31 Million (MEAN)

Meanfi (MEAN) traded 1% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on October 10th. Meanfi has a market capitalization of $26.31 million and approximately $1.42 million worth of Meanfi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Meanfi token can currently be purchased for about $0.12 or 0.00000633 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Meanfi has traded down 3.6% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Meanfi Profile

Meanfi’s launch date was September 21st, 2021. Meanfi’s total supply is 210,000,000 tokens. Meanfi’s official Twitter account is @meanfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. Meanfi’s official website is meanfi.com.

Meanfi Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Meanfi (MEAN) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Solana platform. Meanfi has a current supply of 210,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Meanfi is 0.12228151 USD and is down -0.30 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 12 active market(s) with $1,223,150.62 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://meanfi.com/.”

