Mediaset España Comunicación, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GETVF) Receives $6.30 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Mediaset España Comunicación, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GETVF – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $6.30.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GETVF. Barclays cut Mediaset España Comunicación from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Mediaset España Comunicación from €5.50 ($5.61) to €5.90 ($6.02) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th.

Mediaset España Comunicación Trading Down 21.5 %

OTCMKTS GETVF opened at $2.33 on Monday. Mediaset España Comunicación has a 12 month low of $2.33 and a 12 month high of $5.37. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.76.

Mediaset España Comunicación Company Profile

Mediaset España Comunicación, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the television broadcasting business in Spain. The company operates seven television channels comprising TELECINCO, FactorÃ­a de FicciÃ³n, BOING, Cuatro, Divinity, Energy, and Be Mad. It is also involved in the production and broadcast of audiovisual content; provision of news agency services; exploitation of advertising space on television channels; and advertising promotion activities.

