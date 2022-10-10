Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 332,930 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 7,308,002 shares.The stock last traded at $10.40 and had previously closed at $10.14.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Medical Properties Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 29th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $23.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $23.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.27.

The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.89.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.03%. Medical Properties Trust’s payout ratio is currently 58.00%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MPW. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,158,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $774,593,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800,294 shares during the last quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 255.8% during the 1st quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 5,253,120 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $111,051,000 after buying an additional 3,776,816 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 175.3% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,850,463 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,797,000 after buying an additional 2,451,617 shares during the period. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $28,901,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 1,580.8% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,797,458 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,447,000 after buying an additional 1,690,516 shares during the period. 80.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospitals with 431 facilities and roughly 43,000 licensed beds in nine countries and across four continents on a pro forma basis.

