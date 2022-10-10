Medicalveda (MVEDA) Self Reported Market Capitalization Hits $178,992.00

Medicalveda (MVEDA) traded down 11.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on October 9th. Medicalveda has a total market cap of $178,992.00 and approximately $8,736.00 worth of Medicalveda was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Medicalveda has traded 15.2% lower against the dollar. One Medicalveda token can currently be purchased for about $0.0020 or 0.00000010 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Medicalveda Token Profile

Medicalveda’s launch date was August 24th, 2020. Medicalveda’s total supply is 88,000,000 tokens. Medicalveda’s official message board is medium.com/amir-h-neghabian. Medicalveda’s official Twitter account is @incveda and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Medicalveda is medicalveda.com.

Medicalveda Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Medicalveda (MVEDA) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Medicalveda has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Medicalveda is 0.0020922 USD and is up 2.06 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $4,695.72 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://medicalveda.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Medicalveda directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Medicalveda should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Medicalveda using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

