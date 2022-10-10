Meliora (MORA) Price Reaches $0.0886 on Top Exchanges

Meliora (MORA) traded down 27.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on October 9th. One Meliora coin can now be bought for about $0.0886 or 0.00000456 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Meliora has a total market cap of $345,353.00 and $37,029.00 worth of Meliora was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Meliora has traded 34.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Meliora alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003263 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000624 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00010870 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000080 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069177 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10575480 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00010247 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Meliora Coin Profile

Meliora’s launch date was February 26th, 2021. Meliora’s total supply is 3,900,000 coins. Meliora’s official website is meliora.finance. Meliora’s official Twitter account is @meliorafinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Meliora

According to CryptoCompare, “The Meliora Utility Token (MORA) is a native utility token for the Maliora platform and itself has multiple forms of utility, essentially being the cornerstone of the present and future ecosystem. MORA is an ERC20 token and it has four main utilities which are passive income, fee discount, revenue-generating and governance.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Meliora directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Meliora should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Meliora using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Meliora Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Meliora and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.