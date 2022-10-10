Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) PT Lowered to $32.00 at Raymond James

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Raymond James from $37.00 to $32.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Merchants Bancorp from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th.

Get Merchants Bancorp alerts:

Merchants Bancorp Trading Down 1.3 %

NASDAQ:MBIN opened at $23.38 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.10. Merchants Bancorp has a 12 month low of $21.52 and a 12 month high of $33.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66.

Merchants Bancorp Announces Dividend

Merchants Bancorp ( NASDAQ:MBIN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.21. Merchants Bancorp had a net margin of 45.42% and a return on equity of 26.94%. The firm had revenue of $111.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.33 million. Analysts expect that Merchants Bancorp will post 4.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. Merchants Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 5.53%.

Insider Activity at Merchants Bancorp

In other news, Vice Chairman Randall D. Rogers sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $280,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 100,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,805,432. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Anne E. Sellers acquired 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $100,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at $100,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Vice Chairman Randall D. Rogers sold 10,000 shares of Merchants Bancorp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $280,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 100,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,805,432. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 40.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Merchants Bancorp

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Merchants Bancorp by 49.6% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in Merchants Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Exane Derivatives bought a new position in Merchants Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $114,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Merchants Bancorp during the second quarter worth $149,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Merchants Bancorp during the first quarter worth $163,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.68% of the company’s stock.

About Merchants Bancorp

(Get Rating)

Merchants Bancorp operates as the diversified bank holding company in the United States. The company operates through Multi-family Mortgage Banking, Mortgage Warehousing, and Banking segments. The Multi-family Mortgage Banking segment originates and services government sponsored mortgages for multi-family and healthcare facilities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Merchants Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merchants Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.