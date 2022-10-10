Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) Shares Gap Down to $20.15

Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $20.15, but opened at $19.50. Merus shares last traded at $19.68, with a volume of 1,111 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on MRUS. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Merus from $37.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of Merus from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 18th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Merus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Merus in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.86.

Merus Trading Down 3.7 %

The company has a market cap of $890.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.43 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $23.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.52.

Insider Activity at Merus

Merus ( NASDAQ:MRUS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.52. Merus had a negative net margin of 101.83% and a negative return on equity of 18.74%. The company had revenue of $12.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.54 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Merus will post -1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Sven Ante Lundberg acquired 4,340 shares of Merus stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $22.97 per share, for a total transaction of $99,689.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $444,239.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders purchased 10,870 shares of company stock worth $249,407 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Merus

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Commodore Capital LP grew its holdings in shares of Merus by 44.0% during the second quarter. Commodore Capital LP now owns 2,615,762 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $59,221,000 after buying an additional 799,341 shares in the last quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C grew its holdings in Merus by 354.4% in the second quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 1,985,924 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $44,961,000 after purchasing an additional 1,548,924 shares during the period. Driehaus Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Merus by 1.7% in the second quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 1,093,963 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $24,767,000 after purchasing an additional 18,587 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Merus by 81.2% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 858,538 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $19,437,000 after purchasing an additional 384,817 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Merus by 86.9% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 847,057 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $19,177,000 after purchasing an additional 393,771 shares during the period. 76.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Merus

Merus N.V., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the discovery and development of bispecific antibody therapeutics in the Netherlands. Its bispecific antibody candidate pipeline includes Zenocutuzumab (MCLA-128), which is in a phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of patients with metastatic breast cancer, as well as in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors that harbor Neuregulin 1.

