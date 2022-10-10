Metal (MTL) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $11.72 Million

Metal (MTL) traded up 3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on October 10th. One Metal token can now be bought for $1.06 or 0.00005512 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Metal has traded down 4% against the U.S. dollar. Metal has a total market cap of $70.70 million and approximately $11.72 million worth of Metal was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Metal

Metal uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 9th, 2017. Metal’s total supply is 66,588,888 tokens. Metal’s official Twitter account is @metalpaysme and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Metal is blog.metalpay.com. The official website for Metal is www.metalpay.com. The Reddit community for Metal is https://reddit.com/r/metalpay.

Buying and Selling Metal

According to CryptoCompare, “Metal DAO (MTL) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Metal DAO has a current supply of 66,588,888. The last known price of Metal DAO is 1.07377365 USD and is down -0.77 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 63 active market(s) with $12,303,494.50 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.metalpay.com/.”

