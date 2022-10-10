MetaMerce Price Reaches $0.0001 (MERCE)

MetaMerce (MERCE) traded 1.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on October 10th. In the last seven days, MetaMerce has traded down 0.1% against the US dollar. MetaMerce has a total market cap of $34.77 million and approximately $490,741.00 worth of MetaMerce was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MetaMerce token can currently be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About MetaMerce

MetaMerce’s launch date was May 4th, 2022. MetaMerce’s total supply is 300,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for MetaMerce is metamerce.org. MetaMerce’s official Twitter account is @metamerce and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for MetaMerce is https://reddit.com/r/metamerce and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

MetaMerce Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MetaMerce (MERCE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. MetaMerce has a current supply of 300,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of MetaMerce is 0.00011459 USD and is down -1.59 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 7 active market(s) with $786,125.27 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://metamerce.org/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MetaMerce directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MetaMerce should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MetaMerce using one of the exchanges listed above.

