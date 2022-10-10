Metso Outotec Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUKPY) Stock Rating Lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Metso Outotec Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUKPY – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank dropped their target price on shares of Metso Outotec Oyj from €11.00 ($11.22) to €10.50 ($10.71) in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $10.46.

Get Metso Outotec Oyj alerts:

Metso Outotec Oyj Trading Down 0.9 %

OTCMKTS OUKPY opened at $3.48 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.99. Metso Outotec Oyj has a 12 month low of $3.02 and a 12 month high of $6.12.

About Metso Outotec Oyj

Metso Outotec Oyj provides technologies, end-to-end solutions, and services for aggregates, minerals processing, and metals refining industries in Europe, North and Central America, South America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Middle East, and India. The company operates in three segments: Aggregates, Minerals, and Metals.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Metso Outotec Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metso Outotec Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.