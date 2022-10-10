MFA Financial (NYSE:MFA) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $7.35

Shares of MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $7.35 and last traded at $7.68, with a volume of 18735 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.46.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of MFA Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of MFA Financial from $17.00 to $15.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of MFA Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $12.75 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 18th. JMP Securities dropped their price target on shares of MFA Financial from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of MFA Financial to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.65.

Get MFA Financial alerts:

MFA Financial Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.31.

MFA Financial Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at MFA Financial

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 23.59%. MFA Financial’s payout ratio is -338.46%.

In other MFA Financial news, Director Robin Josephs bought 2,350 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.67 per share, for a total transaction of $25,074.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 28,828 shares in the company, valued at $307,594.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Robin Josephs purchased 2,350 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.67 per share, for a total transaction of $25,074.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 28,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $307,594.76. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Craig L. Knutson purchased 2,471 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.81 per share, with a total value of $26,711.51. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 349,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,780,062.42. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 10,096 shares of company stock worth $108,606 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MFA Financial

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of MFA Financial during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in MFA Financial in the second quarter worth about $47,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in MFA Financial in the second quarter worth about $72,000. EMC Capital Management lifted its holdings in MFA Financial by 51.1% in the second quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 9,488 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 3,209 shares during the period. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new stake in MFA Financial in the first quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors own 62.15% of the company’s stock.

MFA Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MFA Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. The company invests in residential mortgage assets, including non-agency mortgage-backed securities (MBS), agency MBS, and credit risk transfer securities; residential whole loans, including purchased performing loans, purchased credit deteriorated, and non-performing loans; and mortgage servicing rights related assets.

Recommended Stories

