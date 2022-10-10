Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) Hits New 1-Year Low at $230.58

Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $230.58 and last traded at $231.06, with a volume of 263262 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $234.24.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MSFT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a $320.00 target price on Microsoft in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Fundamental Research reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $280.50 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Microsoft from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Redburn Partners began coverage on Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $370.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on Microsoft from $349.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Microsoft presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $329.80.

Microsoft Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $262.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $268.44. The company has a market cap of $1.71 trillion, a PE ratio of 23.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.97.

Microsoft Increases Dividend

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $51.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.31 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 43.31% and a net margin of 36.69%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.17 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 10.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This is a boost from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.73%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.25, for a total transaction of $1,331,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 109,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,244,101.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MSFT. KB Financial Partners LLC raised its position in Microsoft by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 7,148 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,404,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC raised its position in Microsoft by 0.9% during the first quarter. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC now owns 4,238 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,186,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC raised its position in Microsoft by 5.9% during the first quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 659 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc. raised its position in Microsoft by 0.3% during the first quarter. Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 12,676 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,830,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Microsoft by 0.8% during the first quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,536 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,399,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.29% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

