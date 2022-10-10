Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $205.85.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MAA. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $195.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho dropped their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $178.00 to $177.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 19th. JMP Securities upgraded Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities to $190.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Trading Down 3.3 %

MAA opened at $145.24 on Monday. Mid-America Apartment Communities has a one year low of $144.18 and a one year high of $231.63. The company has a market cap of $16.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.48, a PEG ratio of 8.76 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $169.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $179.27.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Increases Dividend

Mid-America Apartment Communities ( NYSE:MAA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by ($0.18). Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 31.30% and a return on equity of 10.01%. The business had revenue of $495.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $488.64 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.69 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Mid-America Apartment Communities will post 8.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be issued a $1.25 dividend. This is a boost from Mid-America Apartment Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 98.04%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Melanie Carpenter sold 1,355 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.27, for a total value of $252,395.85. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,344,105.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Mid-America Apartment Communities

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MAA. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 3,118 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $715,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank raised its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 5,208 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,195,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the fourth quarter worth $3,097,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 516.9% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 14,473 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,321,000 after purchasing an additional 12,127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. raised its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 124,525 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,571,000 after purchasing an additional 3,075 shares during the last quarter. 93.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

Read More

