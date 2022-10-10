MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $326.00

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 10.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on October 10th. MimbleWimbleCoin has a total market capitalization of $13.73 million and approximately $326.00 worth of MimbleWimbleCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MimbleWimbleCoin coin can now be bought for $1.26 or 0.00006549 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, MimbleWimbleCoin has traded 10.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19,286.16 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0607 or 0.00000315 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00021181 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.23 or 0.00275994 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $25.99 or 0.00134761 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $144.68 or 0.00750162 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $115.34 or 0.00598027 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000661 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.31 or 0.00255664 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005172 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin Profile

MWC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 19th, 2019. MimbleWimbleCoin’s total supply is 10,869,068 coins. The official website for MimbleWimbleCoin is www.mwc.mw. MimbleWimbleCoin’s official Twitter account is @m_w_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for MimbleWimbleCoin is https://reddit.com/r/mimblewimblecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling MimbleWimbleCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019. MimbleWimbleCoin has a current supply of 10,868,978.9069404. The last known price of MimbleWimbleCoin is 1.40031321 USD and is up 3.12 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $1,378.30 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.mwc.mw/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MimbleWimbleCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MimbleWimbleCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MimbleWimbleCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

