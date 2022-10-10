Mimo Governance Token Price Tops $0.0156 on Major Exchanges (MIMO)

Mimo Governance Token (MIMO) traded up 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on October 10th. One Mimo Governance Token token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0156 or 0.00000082 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Mimo Governance Token has traded down 8.8% against the U.S. dollar. Mimo Governance Token has a total market capitalization of $9.20 million and approximately $10,132.00 worth of Mimo Governance Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19,179.72 or 1.00017604 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00006604 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002654 BTC.

Joystick (JOY) traded 46.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00003516 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003338 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.20 or 0.00047967 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00010388 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.01 or 0.00062620 BTC.

Green Metaverse Token (GMT) traded 35.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002061 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.33 or 0.00022594 BTC.

Mimo Governance Token

MIMO is a token. It launched on January 20th, 2021. Mimo Governance Token’s total supply is 902,755,233 tokens and its circulating supply is 588,825,910 tokens. The Reddit community for Mimo Governance Token is https://reddit.com/r/mimodefi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Mimo Governance Token’s official Twitter account is @mimo_labs and its Facebook page is accessible here. Mimo Governance Token’s official message board is mimodefi.medium.com. Mimo Governance Token’s official website is mimo.capital.

Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Mimo Governance Token (MIMO) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Mimo Governance Token has a current supply of 902,755,232.8 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Mimo Governance Token is 0.01576147 USD and is down -1.05 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $17,972.32 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://mimo.capital/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mimo Governance Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mimo Governance Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mimo Governance Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

