Mines of Dalarnia Price Tops $0.21 on Major Exchanges (DAR)

Mines of Dalarnia (DAR) traded 2.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on October 10th. During the last seven days, Mines of Dalarnia has traded down 9% against the US dollar. One Mines of Dalarnia token can currently be bought for approximately $0.21 or 0.00001071 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Mines of Dalarnia has a total market capitalization of $42.99 million and $18.62 million worth of Mines of Dalarnia was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Mines of Dalarnia alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00003172 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000786 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00010847 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000084 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069804 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10671420 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00010195 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

About Mines of Dalarnia

Mines of Dalarnia launched on October 30th, 2021. Mines of Dalarnia’s total supply is 800,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 208,484,058 tokens. The official message board for Mines of Dalarnia is minesofdalarnia.medium.com. Mines of Dalarnia’s official Twitter account is @minesofdalarnia and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Mines of Dalarnia is https://reddit.com/r/ChromiaStudios. The official website for Mines of Dalarnia is www.minesofdalarnia.com.

Mines of Dalarnia Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Mines of Dalarnia (DAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Mines of Dalarnia has a current supply of 800,000,000 with 208,484,058 in circulation. The last known price of Mines of Dalarnia is 0.2092966 USD and is up 1.48 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 78 active market(s) with $16,125,215.19 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.minesofdalarnia.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mines of Dalarnia directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mines of Dalarnia should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mines of Dalarnia using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Mines of Dalarnia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mines of Dalarnia and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.