Minter Network (BIP) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $2,336.00

Minter Network (BIP) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on October 9th. In the last seven days, Minter Network has traded 0.5% lower against the dollar. One Minter Network coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges. Minter Network has a total market capitalization of $3.34 million and $2,336.00 worth of Minter Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00012336 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0637 or 0.00000328 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00007352 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002567 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00012933 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000685 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00009640 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 17.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00013003 BTC.

Minter Network Profile

BIP uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on May 15th, 2019. Minter Network’s total supply is 5,783,470,900 coins and its circulating supply is 6,310,634,882 coins. The official website for Minter Network is www.minter.network. The official message board for Minter Network is medium.com/@minterteam. The Reddit community for Minter Network is https://reddit.com/r/Minter and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Minter Network’s official Twitter account is @minterteam and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Minter Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Minter Network (BIP) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019. Minter Network has a current supply of 5,783,470,900 with 6,306,386,720 in circulation. The last known price of Minter Network is 0.00053005 USD and is down -3.75 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $315.53 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.minter.network/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Minter Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Minter Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Minter Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

