Mister Car Wash, Inc. (NYSE:MCW) Receives $14.40 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Mister Car Wash, Inc. (NYSE:MCW – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.00.

MCW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Mister Car Wash in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered Mister Car Wash from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $16.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday, August 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Mister Car Wash from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the company from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, MKM Partners initiated coverage on Mister Car Wash in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock.

Mister Car Wash Trading Down 4.7 %

NYSE MCW opened at $8.92 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.92. Mister Car Wash has a 12 month low of $8.31 and a 12 month high of $19.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a PE ratio of 21.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Mister Car Wash ( NYSE:MCW Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.01). Mister Car Wash had a net margin of 16.24% and a return on equity of 18.89%. The business had revenue of $225.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $218.89 million. On average, analysts expect that Mister Car Wash will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Leonard Green & Partners L.P. raised its stake in shares of Mister Car Wash by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Leonard Green & Partners L.P. now owns 219,213,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,991,870,000 after purchasing an additional 4,051,981 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mister Car Wash by 23.5% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 9,989,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,741,000 after purchasing an additional 1,899,664 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mister Car Wash by 24.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,091,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,088,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189,990 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Mister Car Wash by 31.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,926,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,485,000 after purchasing an additional 1,418,924 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crow s Nest Holdings LP raised its stake in shares of Mister Car Wash by 1.8% in the second quarter. Crow s Nest Holdings LP now owns 3,851,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,902,000 after purchasing an additional 66,540 shares during the last quarter.

Mister Car Wash Company Profile

Mister Car Wash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides conveyorized car wash services in the United States. It offers express exterior and interior cleaning services. As of June 16, 2022, it operated 407 car wash locations in 21 states. The company was formerly known as Hotshine Holdings, Inc and changed its name to Mister Car Wash, Inc in March 2021.

