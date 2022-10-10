Mizuho Begins Coverage on Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Research analysts at Mizuho began coverage on shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

EMN has been the topic of several other reports. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $125.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $103.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Eastman Chemical from $115.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Eastman Chemical presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.80.

Get Eastman Chemical alerts:

Eastman Chemical Trading Down 0.8 %

EMN traded down $0.61 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $71.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,268 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,170,719. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $8.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.79, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $87.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.48. Eastman Chemical has a 52-week low of $69.91 and a 52-week high of $129.48.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eastman Chemical

Eastman Chemical ( NYSE:EMN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.69 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.79 billion. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 20.67% and a net margin of 11.18%. The company’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.46 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Eastman Chemical will post 8.82 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EMN. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 172,318 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $20,861,000 after acquiring an additional 9,637 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 638,037 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $77,111,000 after acquiring an additional 83,343 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,042,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 54.2% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 42,066 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,087,000 after acquiring an additional 14,779 shares during the last quarter. 85.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Eastman Chemical

(Get Rating)

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon and rosin resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Eastman Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastman Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.