Modera Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Modera Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 50,431 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,542 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $5,128,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 213.9% during the first quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. American Research & Management Co. purchased a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Covington Capital Management grew its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 54.2% in the second quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Capital Investment Counsel Inc purchased a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.23% of the company’s stock.

AGG traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $95.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 116,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,578,404. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $95.38 and a 1 year high of $115.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $100.14 and its 200-day moving average is $101.95.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

